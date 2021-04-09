Patriots cut Ross Reynolds

The Patriots waived offensive guard Ross Reynolds on Friday, according to the NFL’s transactions report.

Reynolds, 25, has never appeared in an NFL regular-season game. The Patriots activated him from the practice squad for Week 17 in 2020, but he did not play a down.

Reynolds entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent out of Iowa in 2019, signing with the 49ers. He spent time on the 49ers’ practice squad.

He received a futures deal in February 2020, but the 49ers waived him with an injury designation in September.

Reynolds joined the Patriots’ practice squad in November after the Texans claimed Hjalte Froholdt off waivers. New England re-signed Reynolds to a futures deal in January.

