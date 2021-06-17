The Patriots carried three kickers throughout their offseason program, but they got down to two on Thursday.

Roberto Aguayo is the odd man out. Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports that the Patriots have waived the 2016 second-round pick.

The Buccaneers were the team that traded up in order to select Aguayo and then watched him go 22-of-31 on field goals during his rookie season. He was beaten out by Nick Folk in training camp the next season and has spent time with several teams without playing in another regular season game.

Folk and undrafted rookie Quinn Nordin are the two kickers still on the Patriots roster.

Reiss reports that the Patriots have also waived long snapper Wes Farnsworth and signed offensive lineman R.J. Prince.

Patriots cut Roberto Aguayo originally appeared on Pro Football Talk