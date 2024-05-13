Patriots cut RB Ke'Shawn Vaughn, sign four undrafted rookies

The Patriots announced five roster moves Monday.

They released veteran running back Ke'Shawn Vaughn and signed four rookie free agents.

Running Terrell Jennings, offensive guard Ryan Johnson, linebacker Jay Person and Australian defensive end Jotham Russell signed after successful tryouts at the team's rookie minicamp. The Patriots will receive a roster exemption for Russell as an International Pathway Program player.

Vaughn, 27, signed with the Patriots' practice squad on Dec. 19 after his release from the Buccaneers.

The Bucs drafted him in the third round of the 2020 draft.

Vaughn has played 43 regular-season games and has totaled 13 rushes for 384 yards with two touchdowns and 14 receptions for 81 yards with one touchdown. He has also appeared in four postseason games, including the Buccaneers' Super Bowl LV win, and has 22 rushing attempts for 74 yards and two receptions for 9 yards.

Jennings, 23, played 44 games during his college career at Florida A&M and totaled 281 rushing attempts for 1,860 yards and 24 touchdowns.

Johnson, 23, played both guard and tackle during his college career at Duquesne (2019-20) and Youngstown State (2021-23).

Person, 24, began his college career at Appalachian State in 2018 before transferring to Chattanooga. He played 51 games during his college career and finished with 233 total tackles, 26.5 sacks, six passes defensed, nine forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries.

Russell, 20, is an Australian rugby player who is converting to defensive end. The 6-foot-4, 239-pounder, played for the Currumbin Eagles and Tweed Seagulls under 21 team.