Patriots cut OL Ryan Johnson
The Patriots waived rookie offensive guard Ryan Johnson, the team announced Monday.
Johnson, 23, signed with the Patriots on May 13 after going undrafted out of Youngstown State.
The 6-foot-2, 306-pounder played both guard and tackle during his college career. He began his college career at Duquesne (2019-20) before transferring to Youngstown State.
Johnson played and started all 13 games at guard for Youngstown State as a senior in 2023.
The Patriots did not announce a corresponding move.