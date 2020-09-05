When word surfaced that the Patriots waived fifth-round pick Justin Rohrwasser on Saturday, the initial response was that veteran Nick Folk had won the team’s kicking job.

Folk may well handle the kicking duties for the Patriots, but it’s not quite that simple. Jeff Howe of TheAthletic.com reports that Folk has been released.

With waiver claims to make and players potentially headed to injured reserve, the initial 53-man roster that the Patriots set on Saturday won’t remain in place for long. Cutting both kickers allows the Patriots to hold onto players at other positions before moving to get one in place for Week One against the Dolphins.

This year’s rules also allow teams to bring up two players from the practice squad for a game, so there are a lot of ways the Patriots could go to fill that spot.

Patriots cut Nick Folk originally appeared on Pro Football Talk