Patriots cut Lynn Bowden

Lynn Bowden, a 2020 third-round pick of the Raiders who has never lived up to his potential, has been released by the Patriots.

Bowden, a wide receiver who was one of the most versatile players in college football during his time at Kentucky, appeared in just one game in 2022 but had hoped to earn a spot on the Patriots’ roster this year.

The Raiders brain trust of Jon Gruden and Mike Mayock loved Bowden’s potential but quickly determined that he wasn’t good enough and traded him to the Dolphins before his rookie season even started, for a swap of late-round picks. Bowden played in 10 games as a rookie in 2020 and then never got on the field in 2021.

Bowden will now try to find another NFL team that believes in his talents, which have so far gone unrealized.

