Patriots cut Jordan Richards after signing Justin Bethel

The Patriots are cutting core special teams player Jordan Richards after coming to terms with Justin Bethel, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

Richards joined the team Oct. 2 and played 59 special teams snaps in three games.

Richards was with the Falcons last season, starting 12 games.

The Patriots drafted him in the second round in 2015, and Richards played 41 games in his first three seasons in New England.

Richards went to camp with the Raiders this year but was released in final cuts.