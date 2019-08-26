Patriots cut former Rutgers running back Robert Martin just one day after signing him

Just one day after signing undrafted rookie running back Robert Martin, the Patriots released him Monday afternoon, according to Mike Reiss.

Martin practiced with the team on Sunday before officially signing along with linebacker Scooby Wright, but will now have to look for his third team this summer after a four-year career at Rutgers. Martin spent time with the Giants before his short time in New England.

In his senior season with the Scarlet Knights, Martin ran for 452 yards and three touchdowns. The Patriots' backfield is crowded with veterans like James White, Rex Burkhead and Brandon Bolden while Sony Michel and Damien Harris figure to have a large role in the offense this season as well. Cracking that rotation would have been hard for Martin even if he made the final roster.

In related roster moves, the Patriots released Maurice Harris and Keionta Davis on Sunday, but since both went unclaimed on waivers they were reverted to the Patriots' injured reserve.

The team's final preseason game comes on Thursday night against the Giants before they make their final cuts and prepare for the Steelers in Week 1.

