Patriots cut Eagles lead to 10-9 before halftime

The Patriots fell behind the Ravens early in Week Nine and could never catch up in what turned out to be their first loss of the season.

They fell behind early in this Sunday’s game against the Eagles as well and it remains to be seen if they’re going to be able to come back this time. Scoring touchdowns would help their cause. New England made three trips into the red zone after the Eagles went up 10-0 first half, but all three ended with Nick Folk field goals and the score is 10-9 at halftime.

New England’s defense set the offense with a short field before the third Folk field goal. Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz fumbled on a Danny Shelton sack and Lawrence Guy recovered it to give the Patriots the ball on the 22-yard-line. A short run was followed by a loss of one yard on a pass to James White and Tom Brady fired incomplete on third down to continue a frustrating afternoon.

Brady is 11-of-25 for 103 yards and the Patriots have only run for 19 yards.

Wentz threw a five-yard touchdown to cap a 95-yard drive that went from the first quarter into the second and a 49-yard pass interference penalty on Jason McCourty set up a field goal on the Eagles’ opening possession of the game. The Patriots have otherwise had pretty good success defensively and back-to-back sacks at the end of the half ensured the Eagles couldn’t get any more points.

That leaves the door open for New England in the second half, but it remains to be seen if the offense will generate enough momentum to get through it.