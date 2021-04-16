Patriots cut Dustin Woodard

Charean Williams
·1 min read
The Patriots reinstated center Dustin Woodard to their roster earlier this week. They waived Woodard on Friday.

New England made the former Memphis center a seventh-round draft choice in 2020, but he retired during training camp. He decided to return this season.

But if Woodard is going to get a chance ever to play in the NFL, it appears he will have to get that chance somewhere other than New England.

Woodard started 52 games at Memphis, first at guard and then at center.

The Patriots are set at the position, having re-signed David Andrews and brought back Ted Karras.

Patriots cut Dustin Woodard originally appeared on Pro Football Talk

