Patriots cut Cody Kessler

The Patriots needed to make room for tight ends Eric Tomlinson and Ben Watson, and quarterback Cody Kessler is one of those corresponding moves.

The Patriots are cutting Kessler, according to multiple reports.

He signed with the team on Sept. 25.

Kessler, 26, entered the league as a third-round choice of the Browns in 2016. He went 0-8 his rookie season.

Kessler started four games for the Jaguars last season, going 2-2.

For his career, he has completed 64.2 percent of his passes for 2,215 yards with eight touchdowns and five interceptions.