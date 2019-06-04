Patriots cut Austin Seferian-Jenkins, who reportedly needs to work on personal issues

The odd offseason of the New England Patriots continues.

On Tuesday, the team released veteran tight end Austin Seferian-Jenkins, whom they signed just eight weeks ago.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Seferian-Jenkins felt he needed to step away from things for a month or so to address some personal issues. Seferian-Jenkins hopes to return to football in July, and the door isn’t closed on him returning to New England.

Not the first to step away

Tight end Austin Seferian-Jenkins reportedly needs to step away from football for a few weeks. (Getty Images)

It’s unclear why Seferian-Jenkins is taking a bit of a break.

New England signed the 6-foot-5, 26-year-old tight end on April 10, as it looks to fill the productivity gap left by Rob Gronkowski’s retirement.

The Patriots also signed Benjamin Watson last month, though not long after that reunion happened, Watson revealed that he will miss the first four games of the regular season to a PED suspension. In a social media post, Watson said that after last season, with the New Orleans Saints, he thought he was retiring and began testosterone treatment to heal his body; as a result, he failed a March drug test, leading to his suspension because he signed with New England.

Last month, offensive tackle Jared Veldheer told the Patriots he was retiring a week after he signed with the team, and in March defensive coordinator Greg Schiano stepped down to spend time with his “family and faith” just weeks after being hired.

