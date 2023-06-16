Here’s what the Patriots’ current salary cap situation looks like

The New England Patriots rank in the middle of the NFL in salary cap space, as the teams head off for a break before training camp. New England ranks 15th in the league with just over $14.25 million in cap space, per ESPN’s Field Yates.

The Patriots had a busy offseason, signing several free agents on the offensive side of the football. They then focused on the draft defensively, taking Oregon cornerback Christian Gonzalez with their first-round selection.

There could be more moves made within the coming days, as wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins just finished up a scheduled visit to New England. That will be a situation certainly worth monitoring.

On the last day before teams head off for the NFL's summer vacation, a look at how much cap space each team officially has. pic.twitter.com/XM4bAX2JCW — Field Yates (@FieldYates) June 15, 2023

New England still has some salary cap space to play with to make one more acquisition. By and large, they sit in a decent spot with training camp approaching.

