Patriots critic sees possible reunion for Tom Brady and Bill Belichick in 2023

Sure, the New England Patriots have Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe at quarterback. But what if a miracle opportunity presented itself for Tom Brady to leave the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and come back to New England and join forces with coach Bill Belichick for one more season?

It’s a pipe dream scenario that FOX Sports’ Nick Wright, one of the Patriots’ biggest critics, doesn’t see being that far off from reality.

During an episode of First Things First, he discussed the possibility of the greatest reunion since Steve Rogers and Tony Stark taking place in New England.

“Do I think there’s a chance? Yes,” said Wright. “I don’t think Brady is retiring. I’ve said it all year. I do not think this is going to be Brady’s last year. I do not think he wanted to play in Tampa this year, much less next year. Cross them off. Miami was his preferred destination. Looks like they’re in on Tua [Tagovailoa].

“…San Francisco is on the board, maybe as the leading contender. After then, I think the leading contender would have to be New England. Because it would have to be a team that you think can compete, and there’s obviously the familiarity.”

Belichick seemed blown away by Brady becoming the first NFL quarterback to throw for over 100,000 yards in his epic comeback win over the Los Angeles Rams.

Brady then repaid the compliment by talking up Belichick’s chances of surpassing Don Schula’s seemingly unbreakable record for the most wins as a head coach. But the comment that really got people talking was Brady admitting he still watches Patriots games every week.

The past isn’t completely dead and buried, even if there’s a one-out-of-a-million chance. A Lloyd Christmas possibility is a good enough hope to make the 2023 offseason particularly intriguing.

