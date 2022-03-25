Patriots create new director of scouting position for Eliot Wolf

Isaiah Houde
·1 min read
In this article:
The New England Patriots have had to do some rearranging in the front office over the past few seasons.

Following the departure of Dave Ziegler, Matt Groh went from college scouting director to director of player personnel. Groh is entering his 12th season after starting from an entry-level scouting assistant. He’s already played a huge part this offseason in his role.

Eliot Wolf, who was formerly a scouting consultant, was officially titled the director of scouting in a video by the Patriots. Camren Williams was promoted from national scout to college scouting director.

The Patriots haven’t officially had a director of scouting during the Bill Belichick era.

According to NESN’s Zack Cox — Wolf will be third in command on personnel decisions behind Groh and Bill Belichick.

