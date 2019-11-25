Patriots-Cowboys was highest-rated regular-season NFL game since 2007
Plenty of people tuned in to watch the New England Patriots take down the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday.
The anticipated matchup between two of "America's teams" drew a 19.5 overnight rating on FOX. To put that into perspective, that's the highest overnight rating of any regular-season NFL game since 2007 when Patriots-Colts also drew a 19.5.
Locally, the game delivered a 42.6 household rating and 67 market share in Boston to mark the Patriots' highest local rating since Pats-Broncos in Week 12 of the 2015 campaign.
The Patriots (10-1) have another intriguing matchup coming up on Sunday Night Football as they'll visit the Houston Texans (7-4). Kickoff is set for 8:20 p.m. on NBC.
