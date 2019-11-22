A rare Patriots-Cowboys matchup this Sunday at Gillette Stadium also pits two of the NFL's highest-profile owners against each other.

They own the teams that most of the rest of the NFL loves to hate, but the Patriots' Robert Kraft and the Cowboys' Jerry Jones have each built two of the most valuable franchises in sports. The Cowboys rank first at $5.5 billion and the Patriots are second at $4.1 billion in Forbes' rankings of NFL teams' values.

It's Jones' 30th anniversary as Cowboys owner and Kraft's 25th with the Patriots. On the latest Patriots Talk Podcast, author and New York Times writer Mark Leibovich discusses the owners' rivalry with our Tom E. Curran (that discussion begins at the 21:46 mark).

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Our friends at @BostonSportsInf on Twitter also put together an interesting tale of the tape comparison between the two:

Robert Kraft vs. Jerry Jones.

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Celtics easily on your device.

Patriots-Cowboys game puts focus on Robert Kraft-Jerry Jones rivalry; how they match up originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston