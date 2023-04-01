Patriots could be zeroing in on two key positions for draft

The New England Patriots have several choices to make with the 14th overall selection in the 2023 NFL draft. They are reportedly looking at two positions in particular as they get set to make their pick.

When speaking with people around the league, NBC Sports Boston’s Phil A. Perry came away with the belief that receiver and cornerback are the two positions New England will be going after.

The organization has been meeting with several prospects at both positions over the past couple days. New England is expected to meet with wide receiver Jordan Addison for a second time next week.

Perry noted that the Patriots appear to be trending to both positions, as transcribed by NESN.com’s Dakota Randall.

“Having conversations with people around the league of late, the buzz seems to be that we should be focused in on the cornerback position and the receiver spot when it comes to the Patriots,” Perry said. “And you may be sitting there saying, ‘Well, those are the spots we’ve already been focused on.’ Well, there’s a position that I’m leaving out for now, and I’ll just say that — for now. “And it’s the tackle spot. And the reason I say that, just a few of the notes that have made their way to me … I’m not sure it’s the strongest tackle class. And, by the time the Patriots are on the board at 14, who will be available?”

New England does need depth at the position, and the draft could help with that. As Perry notes, the premium prospects could be gone by the time New England selects in the first round. Nevertheless, it is another position to think about.

Nobody knows exactly what the Patriots will do with their first-round pick. However, it appears that the organization is beginning to zero in on a draft strategy.

