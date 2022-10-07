Patriots could find relief on back-half of grueling schedule

Things have not been easy for the New England Patriots, as they have had a difficult slate of opponents to begin the season. They started on the road in Miami, and then followed that game up with a trip to Pittsburgh to face a tough Steelers team.

The last two weeks have not gotten any easier. They faced perennial MVP candidate Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens and then had to go to the unfriendly confines of Lambeau Field to take on the Green Bay Packers. To say these first four weeks have been a gauntlet would be an understatement.

However, things could be getting easier for the stretch run. Patriots.com’s Evan Lazar tweeted information indicating that the Patriots’ back-half of the schedule is a lot easier than the front-half of it.

According to @fboutsiders, the #Patriots had the fourth-toughest schedule in the first month of the season. Although things are always changing, the Pats have the 11th-easiest schedule the rest of the way. Big stretch coming up if they want to make a run. — Evan Lazar (@ezlazar) October 4, 2022

The Patriots begin their quest this week with the Detroit Lions. The Lions are looking to rebound from a 28-24 loss to the Minnesota Vikings. However, they are dealing with a plethora of injuries. This could be the perfect scenario for the Patriots, as they look to get back on track.

