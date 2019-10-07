The New England Patriots already tried and failed to incorporate a star wide receiver in Antonio Brown.

Will they take another swing before the Oct. 29 trade deadline?

NBC Sports NFL insider Peter King suggested the Patriots should by pursuing Minnesota Vikings wideout Stefon Diggs, who has been the subject of serious trade speculation after he skipped multiple meetings and practices last week.

"I think Stefon Diggs to the Patriots at the trading deadline makes sense, especially if the season goes south for Minnesota," King wrote Monday in his "Football Morning in America" column.

King then named a price: New England's second- and fourth-round picks in 2020 for Diggs, who is coming off a 102-catch, 1,021-yard season for Minnesota.

The 25-year-old also is on a decent contract for an elite wide receiver -- he's owed $45.1 million over the final four years of his deal -- and considering the Patriots' lack of depth at the position, King believes they should at least give Minnesota a call.

"Would you want Diggs, now 25, for the next 3.5 years at $37.2 million?" King wrote. "I sure would, if what I had to give up was, say, the 60th and 125th picks to get him."

Diggs obviously would boost a Patriots receiving corps that's pretty thin outside Julian Edelman, Josh Gordon and Phillip Dorsett. Our own Tom E. Curran reported last week that Minnesota has no plans to trade their star wideout, though, and the Vikings improved to 3-2 on Sunday with a win over the New York Giants.

But if they falter over the next few weeks, perhaps Bill Belichick will convince them to change their minds.

