Patriots could be frontrunners to play game in Germany in 2023

The New England Patriots and Kansas City Chiefs could be the next set of teams to be a part of an NFL game in Germany. This was first reported by NBC Sports’ Peter King on Monday.

The most recent international contest saw the Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeat the Seattle Seahawks in a thrilling 21-16 contest on Sunday.

King notes that one of the two NFL Germany games could be held in Frankfurt next season.

The Patriots last played on an international scale back in November 2017. They defeated the then-Oakland Raiders by a 33-8 margin. Tom Brady threw for 340 yards and three touchdowns in the contest, while Brandin Cooks caught six passes for 149 yards and a touchdown.

King wrote:

“There are growing indications that two prime fan favorites in Germany—Kansas City and New England—both could serve as home teams for games in 2023.”

This would certainly be thrilling for international NFL fans.

The Chiefs are one of the hottest teams in football with arguably the best quarterback in the league in Patrick Mahomes. Meanwhile, the Patriots have a storied history led by the greatest coach in NFL history with Bill Belichick.

Both teams would clearly be perfect options for this stage, if given an opportunity.

