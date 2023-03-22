Should Patriots take a cornerback in NFL Draft? Mel Kiper touts 'deep' CB class

Mel Kiper's assessment of 2023 draft class bodes well for Patriots originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots picked the right year to need a cornerback in the NFL Draft, it appears.

The Patriots could use additional cornerback depth behind Jonathan Jones, Jack Jones and Marcus Jones, the latter of whom could take snaps on offense in 2023. Jalen Mills re-signed with the team but reportedly will transition to safety, while Myles Bryant, Quandre Mosely, Shaun Wade and Rodney Randle round out the current CB depth chart.

So, it might be worth New England's while to target a cornerback early in the 2023 NFL Draft. And ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. has good news for the Patriots on that front.

Kiper called cornerback the "deepest" position in the draft "by far" in a conference call with reporters Wednesday, noting that as many as 35 to 40 CB prospects could make an impact in the NFL.

That obviously bodes well for the Patriots. The question then becomes whether they should use their No. 14 overall pick on a corner or seek value in the later rounds.

New England should have options on both fronts. Several mock drafts have had the Patriots taking Penn State star Joey Porter Jr. (son of ex-Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Joey Porter) at No. 14, while Oregon cornerback Christian Gonzalez also has been mocked to the Patriots in that spot. Illinois' Devon Witherspoon, Maryland's Deonte Banks and South Carolina's Cam Smith are other cornerbacks whom our Phil Perry had going in the first round in a recent mock draft.

If Bill Belichick and his staff want to play the waiting game, there are several Day 2 or Day 3 prospects who could be Patriots fits, such as Kansas State's Julius Brents, Stanford's Kyu Blu Kelly and South Carolina's Darius Rush. (Perry had the Patriots taking Kelly and Rush in the fourth and sixth rounds, respectively, in his latest seven-round mock draft).

New England hasn't used a first-round pick on a cornerback since Cyrus Jones in 2016 and appeared to get great value on both Marcus Jones (third round) and Jack Jones (fourth round) in 2022. So, if the 2023 draft class is as deep as Kiper suggests, perhaps Belichick and Co. will bide their time to look for a talented CB in the middle rounds.

The 2023 NFL Draft runs from April 27 to April 29.