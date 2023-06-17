Patriots cornerback Jack Jones is arrested for attempting to bring firearms onto a plane

In the dead time between the offseason program and the start of training camp, coaches constantly worry about players getting into trouble. Bill Belichick didn&#8217;t have to wait long. Via Boston25News.com, Patriots cornerback Jack Jones was arrested on Friday at Logan International Airport for attempting to bring two firearms onto a plane, among other alleged [more]

Patriots cornerback Jack Jones is arrested for attempting to bring firearms onto a plane originally appeared on NBC Sports

