Patriots cornerback J.C. Jackson reminds Bills' Stefon Diggs of this NFL star

Patriots cornerback J.C. Jackson reminds Stefon Diggs of this NFL star originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

One of the marquee matchups in Monday night's much-anticipated Week 13 game between the Buffalo Bills and New England Patriots features an elite wide receiver and a top cornerback.

Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs is a playmaker capable of dominating all over the field. Diggs is ranked ninth in the NFL with 847 receiving yards, and his 67 receptions are tied for the seventh-most among all pass-catchers. He led the league with 1,535 yards in 2020.

Patriots cornerback J.C. Jackson has arguably been the best player at his position this season. His 23 interceptions since the start of the 2018 campaign lead the league over that span.

Diggs was asked about Jackson earlier this week, and he made an interesting comparison between the Patriots star and another talented young defensive back.

“He gets his hands on the ball,” Diggs said at a press conference Friday. “You got a lot of (defensive backs) in the league that they be around the plays, he gets his hands on the ball. He’s active -- kind of like my little brother.”

Diggs' little brother, Trevon Diggs, is a cornerback for the Dallas Cowboys. The younger Diggs leads the league with nine interceptions, two ahead of Jackson in second place. Diggs and Jackson also have combined for three pick-6's this season.

Stefon Diggs dominated the Patriots and Jackson last season. He tallied six receptions for 92 yards in a Week 8 win, and then exploded for nine receptions, 145 yards and three touchdowns in a 38-9 victory at Gillette Stadium in Week 16.

Much of the damage in the second game happened versus Jackson, who needs to give a much better performance in his matchup against Diggs if the Patriots are going to leave Buffalo with a win Monday night.