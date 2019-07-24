Patriots continue to fill Rob Gronkowski void, sign Lance Kendricks

The New England Patriots continue to try and find players who can help replace tight end Rob Gronkowski. The team made yet another move at the position Wednesday, signing Lance Kendricks, according to Ian Rapoport.

Kendricks joins Ben Watson and Matt LaCosse on the team’s depth chart. All three players were brought in this offseason.

The team also signed Austin Seferian-Jenkins and traded for Michael Roberts. The team released Seferian-Jenkins a few months later, and the Roberts trade fell through after Roberts failed his physical.

With Gronkowski retired, the Patriots are searching for useful pieces to try and replace Gronk. Since the team knows no one player will be able to do that, they have tried to bring in as many talented players as possible.

The 31-year-old Kendricks comes over after two seasons with the Green Bay Packers. He wasn’t much of a threat in the team’s offense, catching just 37 passes in his two seasons with the team.

Kendricks’ addition, however, is notable because he has ties to Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels. Kendricks was drafted by the Los Angeles Rams in 2011, the year McDaniels was the team’s offensive coordinator.

