Should Patriots consider Cam Newton-Jarrett Stidham platoon at QB?

Bill Belichick has made one thing crystal clear throughout the 2020 NFL season: Cam Newton is his starting quarterback.

The New England Patriots head coach has stuck with Newton through his struggles. It looks like that will continue after the 31-year-old threw for only 84 yards and tossed two interceptions in Sunday's win over the Arizona Cardinals.

To be fair, backup QB Jarrett Stidham hasn't exactly lit up the box score in his opportunities either. In two appearances this season, the 2019 fourth-round draft pick has completed 11 of 23 pass attempts for one touchdown and three picks. It's a small sample size, though, which begs an interesting question.

Now 5-6 on the season and a longshot to clinch a playoff berth, is it time for the Patriots to confirm what Stidham is really made of? Our own Tom E. Curran asked in a Twitter poll whether New England should consider a platoon system with Newton and Stidham under center.

Cam Newton's done an admirable job for the Patriots given the '20 circumstances.



But the Pats still need intel on whether or not Jarrett Stidham is at all capable.



Your reaction to a 5-to-10 play - platoon system with Stidham is ...?#QuickSlantsPoll — Tom E. Curran (@tomecurran) December 1, 2020

As you can see, more than half of the respondents believe Curran is "out of his mind." Thirty percent say it's an interesting thought, but it won't happen.

Given how Belichick has approached this season, a platoon system with the two QBs doesn't seem likely. However, it isn't that crazy of an idea. Newton's performance hasn't been anything to write home about the Patriots need to figure out how to proceed with Stidham. That is, unless they've already come to the conclusion he doesn't have what it takes to be an NFL starter.

Either way, Belichick and the Pats have to start thinking about their future and there's a good chance Newton ends up being just a one-year experiment. If that's the case, it's time to make a decision on what Stidham's role is going forward.

Next up for New England is a matchup vs. the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday at 4:25 p.m ET.