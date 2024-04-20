Patriots confident offensive unit could support rookie QB

New England Patriots de facto general manager Eliot Wolf feels as though the organization could support a rookie quarterback, despite the offensive struggles last year.

The Patriots ranked 30th in total offense in 2023, with just over 276.2 yards per game. The leading receiver for the organization was rookie Demario Douglas, who had 49 catches for 561 yards.

The Patriots do have complementary pieces like Kendrick Bourne, Hunter Henry and Douglas. However, they still need another playmaking wide receiver, particularly a No. 1 option that can hurt defenses on the outside.

Some have suggested New England sit a rookie quarterback for an entire season, as they work to reconstruct their offense. But Wolf believes the organization has enough playmakers on the roster to support a young signal-caller, as he told reporters on Thursday.

Eliot Wolf says he believes a quarterback worthy of the No. 3 pick will be available when the #Patriots are on the clock. He also feels the offense can support a rookie QB. "I definitely we feel like we could support one." — Andrew Callahan (@_AndrewCallahan) April 18, 2024

This may be a bit of an optimistic take, given the struggles of last year as well as the lack of depth in the wide receiver room. What New England does over the course of next week’s draft will tell a lot about where they truly believe they stand.

Story originally appeared on Patriots Wire