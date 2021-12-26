Is Patriots' confidence shaken? Damien Harris gives emphatic answer originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Not too long ago the New England Patriots were the No. 1 seed in the AFC playoff race riding a seven-game win streak. Fast forward about a week-and-a-half and the Patriots are now a wild-card team with two games remaining in the NFL regular season.

Back-to-back losses to the Indianapolis Colts in Week 15 and the Buffalo Bills in Week 16 have knocked the Patriots off their perch as AFC East leaders.

Sunday's 33-21 defeat to the Bills was highlighted by a bad start, too many self-inflicted mistakes and a lackluster performance from the defense (especially on third and fourth downs).

After two consecutive losses, is it fair to say the Patriots' confidence is shaken?

Patriots running back Damien Harris was asked after Sunday's game. He emphatically answered, "No."

Is the Patriots' confidence shaken? pic.twitter.com/gNR2mSOArY — NBC Sports Boston's Patriots Coverage (@NBCSPatriots) December 26, 2021

Harris was the Patriots' best player versus the Bills. The third-year running back tallied 103 yards and three touchdowns on the ground. He's the first Patriots running back with 10-plus touchdowns in a single season since LeGarrette Blount had 18 in 2016.

Sunday's performance was a very encouraging one for Harris after he missed Week 15 because of a hamstring injury.

The Patriots are now the No. 6 seed in the AFC playoff race after losing to the Bills. Despite their latest defeat, the Patriots still are a good bet to reach the postseason at 93 percent, per FiveThirtyEight.