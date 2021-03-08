Patriots conduct virtual interview with Tulsa LB Zaven Collins

Henry McKenna
·1 min read
The New England Patriots were among the teams that virtually interviewed Tulsa linebacker Zaven Collins, according to Draft Wire’s Justin Melo.

Collins is a potential first-round pick after he played three seasons at Tulsa. He finished the 2020 season with 54 tackles, four sacks, two forced fumbles and four interceptions in eight games. He is widely considered one of the most talented and versatile linebackers in the draft, with the proven ability to do everything: defend the run, drop into coverage and rush the quarterback. He’s just the type of linebacker the Patriots like to draft and develop.

Collins had plans to meet with the New Orleans Saints, Baltimore Ravens, Green Bay Packers, Denver Broncos, New York Jets, Tennessee Titans, Arizona Cardinals and Seattle Seahawks.

The Patriots linebacker group includes Dont’a Hightower, Chase Winovich, Josh Uche, Ja’Whaun Bentley and Anfernee Jennings, among others. Hightower is set to return after opting out in 2020 when the Patriots allowed 2,103 rushing yards, seventh worst in the NFL.

