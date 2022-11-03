Patriots-Colts Week 9 injury report: Jonathan Taylor misses another practice

Patriots-Colts Week 9 injury report: Another Pats OL added with concussion originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots now have two offensive linemen on the Week 9 injury report with concussions.

Starting center David Andrews suffered a concussion from an illegal blindside block in the Patriots' Week 7 loss to the Chicago Bears, and that injury sidelined him in the team's Week 8 win over the New York Jets.

Andrews is joined on Thursday's injury report by right tackle Marcus Cannon, who did not practice because of a concussion. Cannon has started the last two games at right tackle. If he can't play Sunday against the Indianapolis Colts, that leaves Isaiah Wynn or Yodny Cajuste as the best options at right tackle.

The good news for the Patriots is that safety Devin McCourty (rest), safety Adrian Phillips (shoulder) and special teams ace Matthew Slater (hamstring) were removed from the injury report.

Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (ankle) did not practice Thursday for the second day in a row, which doesn't bode well for his Week 9 status. Taylor was the league's best running back last season but has struggled in 2022 with 462 yards and only one touchdown through six games.

Here are the Thursday Week 9 injury reports for the Patriots and Colts.

Patriots Talk Podcast: Chris Long goes deep on time with Patriots and life in general | Listen & Subscribe | Watch on YouTube

New England Patriots (4-4)

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

C David Andrews - Concussion

OT Marcus Cannon - Concussion

RB Damien Harris - Illness

WR DeVante Parker - Knee

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

FULL PARTICIPATION

No players listed

Indianapolis Colts (3-4-1)

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

CB Tony Brown - Hamstring

T Dennis Kelly - Calf/Ankle

QB Matt Ryan - Right Shoulder

DT Grover Stewart - Not Injury Related - Resting Player

LB Grant Stuard - Pectoral

RB Jonathan Taylor - Ankle

Story continues

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

C Ryan Kelly - Knee

LB E.J. Speed - Ankle

FULL PARTICIPATION