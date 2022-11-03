Patriots-Colts Week 9 injury report: Jonathan Taylor misses another practice
The New England Patriots now have two offensive linemen on the Week 9 injury report with concussions.
Starting center David Andrews suffered a concussion from an illegal blindside block in the Patriots' Week 7 loss to the Chicago Bears, and that injury sidelined him in the team's Week 8 win over the New York Jets.
Andrews is joined on Thursday's injury report by right tackle Marcus Cannon, who did not practice because of a concussion. Cannon has started the last two games at right tackle. If he can't play Sunday against the Indianapolis Colts, that leaves Isaiah Wynn or Yodny Cajuste as the best options at right tackle.
The good news for the Patriots is that safety Devin McCourty (rest), safety Adrian Phillips (shoulder) and special teams ace Matthew Slater (hamstring) were removed from the injury report.
Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (ankle) did not practice Thursday for the second day in a row, which doesn't bode well for his Week 9 status. Taylor was the league's best running back last season but has struggled in 2022 with 462 yards and only one touchdown through six games.
Here are the Thursday Week 9 injury reports for the Patriots and Colts.
New England Patriots (4-4)
DID NOT PARTICIPATE
C David Andrews - Concussion
OT Marcus Cannon - Concussion
RB Damien Harris - Illness
WR DeVante Parker - Knee
LIMITED PARTICIPATION
DL Christian Barmore - Knee
S Kyle Dugger - Ankle
RB Pierre Strong Jr. - Hamstring
LB Josh Uche - Hamstring
DE Deatrich Wise Jr. - Ankle
FULL PARTICIPATION
No players listed
Indianapolis Colts (3-4-1)
DID NOT PARTICIPATE
CB Tony Brown - Hamstring
T Dennis Kelly - Calf/Ankle
QB Matt Ryan - Right Shoulder
DT Grover Stewart - Not Injury Related - Resting Player
LB Grant Stuard - Pectoral
RB Jonathan Taylor - Ankle
LIMITED PARTICIPATION
C Ryan Kelly - Knee
LB E.J. Speed - Ankle
FULL PARTICIPATION
DT DeForest Buckner - Shoulder
CB Stephon Gilmore - Rib
RB Zack Moss - Not Injury Related - Travel
DE Yannick Ngakoue - Not Injury Related - Resting Player
DE Kwity Paye - Ankle