When the NFL announced the schedule for the 2021 season, there were five Week 15 games left with their starting times to be determined because the league would be moving two of them to Saturday.

One of those games will take place in prime-time and it will feature the Patriots visiting the Colts. The league announced they will face off in Indianapolis at 8:20 p.m. ET and the game will be televised on NFL Network.

If both teams can continue on their current trajectories, the game should be a meaningful one for the AFC playoff race.

Two other teams in the current playoff picture will play earlier on December 18. The Raiders will visit the Browns in a 4:30 p.m. ET start that will also air on NFL Network.

Games pitting the Jets and Dolphins, Washington and the Eagles, and the Panthers and Bills will take place on Saturday.

Patriots-Colts, Raiders-Browns moved to Saturday in Week 15 originally appeared on Pro Football Talk