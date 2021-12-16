Patriots-Colts injury report: Mac Jones removed, Damien Harris questionable

Jones removed, Harris questionable on final Patriots-Colts injury report originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots have officially listed nine players as questionable for Saturday night's pivotal Week 15 game against the Indianapolis Colts on the road.

The most notable player designated as questionable is starting running back Damien Harris. The former Alabama star was playing well in the Patriots' previous game -- a Week 13 win over the Buffalo Bills -- but had to leave in the third quarter because of a hamstring issue.

If Harris doesn't play or is limited Saturday night, we could see a larger role for rookie running back Rhamondre Stevenson.

The Patriots ruled out rookie defensive lineman Ronnie Perkins for Week 15, and they also placed him on injured reserve Thursday. Perkins has not yet made his NFL debut. He'll be eligible to return from IR after three games.

Rookie quarterback Mac Jones was removed from the injury report. He was listed on the Tuesday and Wednesday injury reports with a left thumb issue.

The Colts have ruled out defensive tackle Antwaun Woods and listed center Ryan Kelly as questionable.

Here are the final Week 15 injury reports for the Patriots and Colts.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (9-4)

OUT

LB Ronnie Perkins, Ankle

DOUBTFUL

No players listed

QUESTIONABLE

C David Andrews, Shoulder

DL Christian Barmore, Knee

LB Ja'Whaun Bentley, Ribs

RB Brandon Bolden, Knee

OT Trent Brown, Calf/Wrist

OL Yodney Cajuste, Illness

K Nick Folk, Left Knee

RB Damien Harris, Hamstring

S Adrian Phillips, Knee

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS (7-5)

OUT

DT Antwaun Woods, Calf

DOUBTFUL

No players listed

QUESTIONABLE