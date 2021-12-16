Patriots-Colts injury report: Mac Jones removed, Damien Harris questionable
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Jones removed, Harris questionable on final Patriots-Colts injury report originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston
The New England Patriots have officially listed nine players as questionable for Saturday night's pivotal Week 15 game against the Indianapolis Colts on the road.
The most notable player designated as questionable is starting running back Damien Harris. The former Alabama star was playing well in the Patriots' previous game -- a Week 13 win over the Buffalo Bills -- but had to leave in the third quarter because of a hamstring issue.
If Harris doesn't play or is limited Saturday night, we could see a larger role for rookie running back Rhamondre Stevenson.
Patriots Talk Podcast: Is Patriots-Colts rivalry back on? Could be! | Listen & Subscribe | Watch on YouTube
The Patriots ruled out rookie defensive lineman Ronnie Perkins for Week 15, and they also placed him on injured reserve Thursday. Perkins has not yet made his NFL debut. He'll be eligible to return from IR after three games.
Rookie quarterback Mac Jones was removed from the injury report. He was listed on the Tuesday and Wednesday injury reports with a left thumb issue.
The Colts have ruled out defensive tackle Antwaun Woods and listed center Ryan Kelly as questionable.
Here are the final Week 15 injury reports for the Patriots and Colts.
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (9-4)
OUT
LB Ronnie Perkins, Ankle
DOUBTFUL
No players listed
QUESTIONABLE
C David Andrews, Shoulder
DL Christian Barmore, Knee
LB Ja'Whaun Bentley, Ribs
RB Brandon Bolden, Knee
OT Trent Brown, Calf/Wrist
OL Yodney Cajuste, Illness
K Nick Folk, Left Knee
RB Damien Harris, Hamstring
S Adrian Phillips, Knee
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS (7-5)
OUT
DT Antwaun Woods, Calf
DOUBTFUL
No players listed
QUESTIONABLE
C Ryan Kelly, Knee/Illness/Personal Matter