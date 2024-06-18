Patriots' Cole Strange rehabbing from torn patellar tendon

Patriots offensive lineman Cole Strange is rehabbing a torn patellar tendon in his left knee.

Strange was carted off the field in December with a knee injury, but the nature of his injury had not previously been revealed until Mike Reiss of ESPN reported that Strange’s patellar tendon is torn.

Last month Patriots head coach Jerod Mayo indicated that he was pleased with how Strange is attacking his rehab, but that Strange is dealing with an injury that could take months more to heal, and it's looking like Strange won't play in Week One. Mayo himself suffered a torn patellar tendon when playing for the Patriots in 2014, so he knows what Strange is going through.

A first-round draft pick in 2022, Strange started all 17 games in his rookie season and had started 10 games before the knee injury cut short his second season last year.