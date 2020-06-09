While coaching staffs across the NFL begin returning to their team headquarters as local governance allows, the New England Patriots will not be joining suit.

According to Jim McBride of the Boston Globe, the Patriots coaching staff will remain working remotely until the start of training camp later this summer.

Approaches will vary from team-to-team. The New Orleans Saints will also continue to work remotely until the start of training camp. Meanwhile, several teams, including the Tennessee Titans and Baltimore Ravens, have had their coaches back in the building over the last week.

Players remain barred from entering team facilities unless they are dealing with medical issues such as treatment or rehab. The NFL has mandated players will not be allowed to return until all 32 teams have the same opportunity to do so.

Patriots coaches will not return to offices until training camp originally appeared on Pro Football Talk