Patriots coach Jerod Mayo not ruling out more offensive line moves

The New England Patriots have made many upgrades throughout the offseason. However, they could still be looking to add depth at the left tackle position.

Coach Jerod Mayo didn’t rule out the possibility when speaking with the media earlier in the week.

There are options already on the roster. The Patriots signed Chukwuma Okorafor and added Caedan Wallace during the 2024 NFL draft. The left tackle position remains the biggest question mark on an otherwise solid offensive line.

Mayo has been pleased with what Okorafor and Wallace have done at the left tackle spot so far. He has also been impressed with Mike Onwenu at right tackle. However, he made it clear that he is always willing to add depth or make upgrades.

“I mean, I think, look, we’re always trying to bring in good players,” Mayo told reporters, via NESN.com’s Jason Ounpraseuth. “Those guys are doing well. We’ll see what happens as the roster continues to play out. Realistically, we’re still early in the process, and training camp will reveal a lot.”

The offensive line still figures to be an area of concern for the organization, following an ugly 2023 season. That unit isn’t without blame for the offensive failures that led to a 4-13 finish.

There’s hope they might be able to fix it with the newcomers on the roster, but it’s also encouraging that Mayo is leaving no stone unturned for improvement.

Story originally appeared on Patriots Wire