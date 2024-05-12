Patriots coach Jerod Mayo focusing on this aspect in rookie minicamp

New England Patriots coach Jerod Mayo says he has spent more time working with the offense than with the defense so far, according to ESPN’s Mike Reiss.

This is certainly a predictable development, given how much the Patriots’ offense struggled last year. The unit has several newcomers, headlined by rookie quarterbacks Drake Maye and Joe Milton III.

The defense is returning much of the same unit from the 2023 season. They have also added pieces, including linebacker Sione Takitaki, defensive tackle Armon Watts and safety Jaylinn Hawkins.

However, as of right now, Mayo is making sure the offense gets up to speed.

The Patriots ranked 30th in the NFL on offense last season. So they’ll clearly have their work cut out for them in turning things around.

