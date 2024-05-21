Patriots coach Jerod Mayo excited to keep Brian Belichick on staff

New England Patriots coach Jerod Mayo is excited to still have a member of the Belichick family on the coaching staff. Mayo was very complimentary of assistant coach Brian Belichick, who has served as the safeties coach for the organization since 2020.

Though there are several new faces on the coaching staff, Mayo kept some coaches from the Bill Belichick regime. That included Bill’s son, Brian, as well as defensive line coach DeMarcus Covington, who was promoted to defensive coordinator.

The safety position has been a source of strength over the past couple of years under Brian Belichick’s watch. Kyle Dugger and Jabrill Peppers have been bright spots on the defensive side of the ball, and the two have formed a formidable duo in the backfield.

“True professional. Anytime you see your dad and your brother go somewhere else, the natural thing would be to go with them. But he is a New Englander. He is a Patriot. I am happy to have him,” Mayo said on Belichick during Monday’s press conference, via Patriots.com. “I know DeMarcus [Covington] is happy to have him as well. I think he is a great coach, and I still think he has room to grow. He has really taken it by the horns and worked on his development. So, excited to have him.”

The defensive side of the football has been the strength of the Patriots for the past couple of years. Keeping Belichick in the fold is a move that could pay off down the line for a team that has dealt with change all offseason.

