Patriots coach Bill Belichick showed up to Senior Bowl wearing amazing visor

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick showed up at the Senior Bowl practice Tuesday in Alabama wearing a pretty sweet visor.

Belichick was sporting a "VIII Rings" visor, and if it looks familiar to Patriots fans, that's because "VIII Rings" also is the name of his boat. Belichick updates the name each time he wins a Super Bowl, and he's won the Lombardi Trophy six times as Patriots head coach and twice as New York Giants defensive coordinator.

Check out Belichick's visor in the tweet below, via Matt Lombardo of NJ Advance Media.

Belichick doesn't often get a chance to travel down to the Senior Bowl because for the past three seasons he's been preparing to coach in the Super Bowl at this time in January. The Patriots advanced to the last three Super Bowls and won two of them, but their title defense ended a few weeks ago with an AFC Wild Card round loss to the Tennessee Titans at Gillette Stadium.

New England should be busy at the 2020 NFL Draft since it could have as many as 12 picks (including compensatory selections). Checking out the talent at the Senior Bowl helps give Belichick an up-close look at some of the most talented prospects in the 2020 draft class.

The Senior Bowl will be played Saturday at 2:30 p.m. ET.

