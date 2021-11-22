Patriots coach Bill Belichick reveals his favorite Thanksgiving side dish

Bill Belichick reveals his favorite Thanksgiving side dish originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The staple of every Thanksgiving dinner is, of course, they turkey, but where it the meal really gets fun is when you incorporate a bunch of tasty side dishes.

Whether it's potatoes, stuffing, gravy, cranberry sauce, corn bread, some sort of vegetable, etc., this is where you can really show off some variety and creativity.

With the Thanksgiving holiday set for Thursday, New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick was asked Monday morning on WEEI's "The Greg Hill Show" about his favorite side dishes.

There's one that Belichick places above all others: Potatoes.

“Oh boy. It would be hard for me to turn down any type of potatoes,” Belichick admitted. “I’ll go with whatever; mashed potatoes, scalloped, baked or however they make it. Load ‘em up. Load ‘em up. Throw some butter on there. Starch me up!”

Well, I guess we know at least one side dish that will be served in large quantities at Belichick's Thanksgiving dinner.

One of the great things about potatoes, as Belichick notes, is they can be cooked in so many different ways. And it's always fun to throw a bunch of toppings on them, too, such as butter, bacon bits, cheese and many others.

The Patriots will be able to spend the holiday with their families because they aren't one of the six teams scheduled to play Thursday. New England will be back in action Sunday for a pivotal Week 12 game against the Tennessee Titans at Gillette Stadium.