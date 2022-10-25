Patriots coach Bill Belichick responds to Jakobi Meyers’ comments

New England Patriots wide receiver Jakobi Meyers expressed disappointment at the handling of Mac Jones in Monday night’s loss to the Chicago Bears.

After three drives on the field, Jones was benched for rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe after throwing an interception.

Meyers called the substitution of quarterbacks “ugly” with fans chanting Bailey Zappe’s name throughout the course of the night. The rookie was inserted into the game and finished it, as the Patriots were defeated by the Bears, 33-14. Belichick was asked about Meyers’ post-game comments during his weekly radio appearance on “The Greg Hill Show.”

Don’t get too excited because it was a typical Belichick response.

“I didn’t talk to Jakobi after the game, so I’m not sure about all of that,” said Belichick, via Audacity.com’s Logan Mullen.

The Patriots will be looking for a bounce back win against the New York Jets next Sunday, and the quarterback position will be one of the many interesting subplots to watch.

