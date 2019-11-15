Patriots coach Bill Belichick pokes fun at social media in Myles Garrett incident reaction

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett ripping off Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph's helmet and hitting him over the head with it in Thursday night's game is the talk of the NFL world Friday morning.

Therefore, it was no surprise New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick was asked about the incident during his press conference before Friday's practice.

UPDATE (Friday, Nov. 15 at 12:12 p.m. ET): Garrett has been suspended indefinitely by the NFL. He will miss the rest of the 2019 season and any Browns playoff games.

--End of Update--

Here's the exchange between Belichick and ESPN's Mike Reiss:

Reiss: "This morning, just based on the game last night, a big topic of discussion on social media..."

Belichick (smiling): "Oh, really?"

Reiss: "...was Browns player Myles Garrett swinging his helmet at Mason Rudolph. Knowing that everyone's talking about players, do you address that with them?"

Belichick: "We've addressed that. We've addressed that multiple times."

Reiss: "Anything with this specific situation?"

Belichick: "Well, every situation is different. There's no two that are the same. We can go back and look at 50 of these through the years, some type of fighting or ejections -- they're all a little bit different. I wouldn't say that it's like offsides penalties, there are a lot of different things that happen and different situations, so forth and so on. Fundamentally, I told players what we should do in those situations, how we should handle them, and I think they've done a good job."

Reiss: "It's pretty normal for you to go on your SnapFace first thing every morning?"

Belichick (smiling): "Pretty much. See what happened, check it out, absolutely. Interact with everybody, see what they think, get my opinions out there. I don't want to get left behind on that. Then brush my teeth."

Another SnapFace reference in a Belichick presser! Belichick poking fun at social media never gets old.

The Patriots played Garrett and the Browns in Week 6 at Gillette Stadium, where New England earned a 27-13 victory after forcing four turnovers. Garrett tallied four tackles and one sack of Patriots quarterback Tom Brady in the loss.

The Patriots will play the Philadelphia Eagles in Sunday afternoon's Week 11 matchup at Lincoln Financial Field.

