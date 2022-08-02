Patriots coach Bill Belichick pleased with improving TE Devin Asiasi

The New England Patriots have a deep tight end room with Hunter Henry and Jonnu Smith headlining the unit. However, another piece of the room has stood out to coach Bill Belichick.

Tight end Devin Asiasi has caught the eye of his coach.

The former UCLA product and 2020 third-round pick has remained a piece of the tight end room despite the personnel changing quite significantly during his Patriots career. He is having a strong camp, as he heads into his third professional season.

On Tuesday, Asiasi caught every pass that was thrown in his direction from quarterback Bailey Zappe. It was another productive day for him as he has continued to improve. His improvement is something that has not been lost on Belichick.

“Devin’s made a lot of improvement; I think he’s made a good jump this year as well,” Belichick said, via the Providence Journal’s Mark Daniels. “He’s put in a lot of time, a lot of hard work, and I think that’s been reflected in what we’ve seen in the offseason program, and spring practice, and so far in training camp. Physically, looks good. Mentally, the experience that he’s gained and confidence he’s gained – you can see that.

“We’ll see how it goes as we get into competitive situations and a little more padded practices, we’ll see how all that comes together. He’s tracking well.”

Although Henry was able to stay healthy last season, injuries have nagged the tight end throughout the course of his career. And Smith hasn’t been a perfect fit in New England to this point. Past them, it’s wide open. Asiasi has a chance to break out and seize the TE3 spot on this roster.

Related

Mac Jones says he's feeling 'shot in the heart' amid Patriots offensive struggles

Story originally appeared on Patriots Wire