Patriots coach Bill Belichick defends coaching, following criticism from players

New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick is going to stick with his coaching staff, despite criticism from players following Thursday’s loss to the Buffalo Bills.

Offensive play-caller Matt Patricia will remain in his role.

Several players publicly called out New England’s coaching staff, following the team’s 24-10 loss to the Buffalo Bills. Quarterback Mac Jones said that he wanted to be coached harder, while wide receiver Kendrick Bourne criticized the team’s efficiency on third downs.

The comments brought to light the problem of inconsistent offense for the organization. New England scored 26 points against the Minnesota Vikings on Thanksgiving. However, they struggled to move the ball in a Week 13 loss to the Bills, dimming their playoff hopes.

Belichick did his weekly appearance on The Greg Hill Show Monday morning, and he defended the coaching staff’s ability to work with the players, as transcribed by Dakota Randall of NESN.com.

“We coach everybody the best we can every week,” said Belichick. “That’s not gonna change.”

The Patriots now face an uphill battle, but they’ll have a chance to right the ship against the Arizona Cardinals next Monday night.

