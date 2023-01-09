Patriots coach Bill Belichick confirms he will return for 2023

New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick confirmed on Monday morning that he would be returning for his 24th season as head coach, per the Boston Globe’s Jim McBride.

Belichick has posted a 370-262 record in 23 years with the Patriots. This includes a 30-12 playoff record and six Super Bowl titles.

The Patriots have struggled in recent seasons, compiling a 25-24 record since 2020. New England went 8-9 this season, and ended the 2022 campaign with a loss to the Buffalo Bills.

Belichick will turn 71 in April and remains the NFL’s longest-tenured head coach.

Bill Belichick said he’ll be back for a 24th season as #Patriots head coach. Said the process of “turning the page” to next season will begin later today. “We’ve got to have better results, that’s the bottom line,” he said. pic.twitter.com/P8iFCcLrgO — Jim McBride (@globejimmcbride) January 9, 2023

New England has a lot of decisions to make this offseason, and it appears that Belichick will be at the center of them once again.

