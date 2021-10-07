Patriots coach Bill Belichick breaks down how the Texans operate with David Culley

The Houston Texans take on the New England Patriots Sunday at 12:00 p.m. Central Time at NRG Stadium.

Sunday will mark the seventh time the Texans have seen the Patriots in the regular season. Houston is riding two-game winning streak in the series, but still trail the regular season series 8-3 with an 0-2 mark in the postseason.

No matter what changes in the NFL, nothing seems to change on the sidelines in New England. Bill Belichick is in his 22nd season as the coach, and Sunday will be his first time going against the Texans with someone on the sidelines other than Bill O’Brien or another Belichick disciple.

Belichick broke down what the Texans look like under rookie coach David Culley.

Tim Kelly, the play-caller

“Last year, the Texans were one of the top passing teams in the league,” Belichick told reporters on Oct. 6. “They threw for over 5,000 yards and their number of passes was high. Now, a lot of that was with Kelly after Billy [O’Brien] wasn’t there, so he really took over the play-calling at coordinator. Maybe he did that for Billy too. I’m not sure, but it doesn’t matter. He did it the rest of the year and in our game where they threw for over 400 yards against us.”

The Ravens influence

Coach Culley, obviously coming from a little bit of a Baltimore background,” said Belichick. “Now Coach Culley, he’s been at a lot of different pro and college teams, so he’s got a very varied background, but the running success they’ve had in Baltimore, it’s clear they’ve had that same kind of mentality with the Texans.”

Run emphasis

“They run the ball a lot and at a high frequency,” Belichick said. “They’ve got a good group of backs. [David] Johnson kind of has his role, and then the other three backs, well two backs plus Rex [Burkhead], then when they had Tyrod [Taylor] in there for part of the second game and the first game, he was another guy in there that could run the ball as well. When you look at all the backs together, there’s a lot of production. Now is there any one guy at the top of the rushing list in the league? [Mark] Ingram is up there, but I mean, when you add them all together, then you’re looking at a lot of running production in terms of yards, touchdowns and carries.”

Watch out for the passing game

“I’d say it’s any interesting combination of Culley in the running game and that emphasis with Kelly in the passing game and the production that they’ve had there last year and continue to have there this year,” Belichick said. “[Brandin] Cooks is certainly a highly-targeted guy. Their tight ends are really good. I mean, they killed us last year. Had almost 150 between just those tight ends, and Johnson’s really good as a third-down back. I mean, he’s an every-down back, but he’s very good on third down or in passing situations as well, so it’s interesting to see how it’s kind of come together.”

Offense could be different with QB Davis Mills

“Might be a little different with Taylor versus [Davis] Mills,” Belichick said. “I’m not sure exactly how they look at it. It’s a little bit different, but structurally, I don’t know, it’s interesting how it’s come together, and I guess we’ll just have to see going forward here what we get.”

Ball control offense

“If they threw the ball like they did last year against us, that was a big problem, and we know they like to run the ball and control the clock and play good field position, give their defense a long field, play good in the kicking game, and they do all those things well, so there’s that element as well,” said Belichick. “I would imagine whatever we’re not handling very well, we’ll probably see more of it.”

