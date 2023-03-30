Patriots coach Bill Belichick attends TCU Pro Day ahead of 2023 NFL Draft

Bill Belichick attends TCU Pro Day ahead of 2023 NFL Draft originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Bill Belichick is hitting the Pro Day circuit this week.

The New England Patriots head coach attended LSU's Pro Day on Wednesday, and he was at TCU's event Thursday.

The Horned Frogs have one of the best wide receiver prospects in the 2023 NFL Draft class in Quentin Johnston.

The Patriots still need to bolster their talent and depth at wide receiver before next season, and the draft might be the best place to do that. They own the No. 14 overall pick in the first round, and Johnston could still be on the board when New England is on the clock.

QB Max Duggan hits WR Quentin Johnston for a red zone touchdown at TCU Pro Day. pic.twitter.com/RIVjbCcCIg — Garrett Podell (@garrettpodell) March 30, 2023

Johnston talked to the Patriots at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis earlier this month.

He recently joined the latest episode of NBC Sports Boston's "Next Pats Podcast" with Phil Perry to discuss that meeting (and other topics).

"Oh yeah. It was very fun and exciting," Johnston told Perry. "I walked in and obviously everybody was happy to see me. But I mean overall, the meeting went smoothly. We had a good conversation. I felt pretty confident going out of that meeting."

Johnston tallied 60 receptions for 1,069 yards with six touchdowns in 14 games last season. He is listed at 6-foot-4 and 193 pounds.

Belichick also talked to TCU running back Kendre Miller on Thursday. Miller projects to be a fourth-round pick.

New England Patriots HC Bill Belichick going one-on-one with TCU RB Kendre Miller at Pro Day. pic.twitter.com/JiASapwGix — Garrett Podell (@garrettpodell) March 30, 2023

Next month's draft is scheduled to begin April 27 with the first round. Kansas City will host the event.