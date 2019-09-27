Patriots coach Bill Belichck explains what makes Bills good in one-score games

FOXBORO, Mass. -- The Buffalo Bills have played in quite a few one-score games since Sean McDermott became their head coach entering the 2017 season, and they've excelled in those situations.

The Bills are 11-5 in games decided by one score or less since the beginning of the 2017 campaign, including two wins within that margin this season.

Buffalo might need to survive another close call if it's going to upset the rival New England Patriots in Sunday's Week 4 game. The Bills will host the Patriots at New Era Field in a matchup of 3-0 teams with first place in the AFC East on the line.

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick praised the Bills' coaching when asked about their success in close games.

"They're very fundamentally sound. They don't make a lot of mistakes, they don't beat themselves," Belichick said during his Friday press conference.

"(They) play good defense, play good in the red area on both sides of the ball, especially red-area defense, but this year they're playing very well offensively in the red area, which had made a big difference for them. They have a good kicker, a good kicking game. That always pays off. They're a good situational team."

The Patriots have won five consecutive games against the Bills, and all of those victories were by 12 or more points. There's reason to believe Sunday's contest will be closer, however.

The Bills defense is playing very well. It's tied for the fourth-fewest points allowed per game and it ranks fifth in total yards allowed per game. Buffalo also is one of seven teams with four or more interceptions through three games. The Bills have the eighth-best third-down defense as well.

Oddsmakers have pegged the Patriots as 7-point road favorites, which is understandable when you consider they've outscored opponents 106-17 in three games. The Bills defense is much better than the three previous defenses the Patriots have played this season. There likely won't be as much room for error offensively for New England on Sunday, especially with its run game -- and running back Sony Michel, in particular -- struggling to be efficient.

