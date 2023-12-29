Patriots close in on doing something they haven't done in 23 years

It hasn't happened since 2000. It still might not happen in 2023.

Twenty-three years ago, in coach Bill Belichick's first season on the job, the Patriots went 5-11 and finished in last place in the AFC East. The Patriots haven’t finished in last place since then.

They can avoid it by winning the final two games of the season, at Buffalo on Sunday and at home the following Sunday against the Jets.

That would give the Patriots a 6-11 record. Matching what would be a 6-11 record for the Jets. A victory by the Patriots in Week 18 will complete a sweep of the Jets, giving the Patriots third place on the first tiebreaker.

Would that be enough to extend Belichick's tenure by another year? That's still to be determined. Finishing the season on a three-game winning streak and with wins in four out of five games can't hurt. At this point, however, how much can it help?

First, the Patriots need to win the next two games. They're 13-point underdogs at Buffalo. In two days, the first last-place finish since 2000 might be clinched.