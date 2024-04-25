When will the Patriots be on the clock at No. 3 overall?

A potential franchise-altering opportunity hangs in the balance for the New England Patriots when they’re on the clock to pick at No. 3 overall in the 2024 NFL draft.

But at what time exactly can you expect them to make their pick?

Looking at previous drafts, in all likelihood, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell will be stepping to the podium to announce the Patriots’ pick around 8:30 p.m. ET.

Keep in mind, that time isn’t set in stone, and the pacing of the show will ultimately determine when the Patriots make their pick.

New England will be in position to select one of the top quarterbacks on the board. They’ll likely be choosing between Jayden Daniels, Drake Maye or J.J. McCarthy. Of course, there’s also the possibility they pass on a quarterback altogether and trade down for more picks.

There are multiple teams looking to move up the board, and if the offer is right, the Patriots would have to consider it.

