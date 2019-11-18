Patriots clinch 19th consecutive winning season to extend absurd run of success

The New England Patriots clinched their 19th consecutive winning season with Sunday's 17-10 Week 11 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles, so let's put this incredible run into perspective.

There are just 11 teams right now in the NFL with consecutive winning seasons, and some of those franchises are in danger of seeing that streak end in 2019.

ESPN's Field Yates put together the full list on Twitter, and when you see the Patriots down at the bottom, it's easy to appreciate the unprecedented run of success they've enjoyed over the last two decades.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Active number of consecutive winning seasons (2019 included)

0: ARI, ATL, CAR, BUF, CIN, CLE, DEN, DET, GB, JAX, MIA, NYG, NYJ, OAK, TB, WAS

1: CHI, HOU, IND, SF

2: BAL, LAC, LAR, MIN, NO, PHI

3: DAL, TEN

4:

5: PIT

6: KC

7: SEA

8:

9:

10:

11:

12:

13:

14:

15:

16:

17:

18:

19: NE







































— Field Yates (@FieldYates) November 18, 2019

The Patriots haven't lost eight or more games since 2000, back when Tom Brady was nothing more than a sixth-round pick hoping to keep his place on the roster. Fast forward nearly 20 years and Brady has led the Patriots to six Super Bowl titles, and with New England sitting atop the AFC with a 9-1 record, title No. 7 is a very realistic possibility in February.

The Pats' 19 consecutive winning seasons is the longest such streak since the AFL/NFL merger in 1970. It trails only the Dallas Cowboys, who had 20 straight winning seasons from 1966 through 1985, for the all-time record.

Story continues

New England has not won fewer than 10 games since 2002, and it won 12 or more games eight seasons in a row from 2010 through 2017.

There's a lot to admire about the Patriots' dynasty, and the team's ability to come back each season, fight off complacency and consistently finish above .500 certainly ranks among the most impressive facets.

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Celtics easily on your device.

Patriots clinch 19th consecutive winning season to extend absurd run of success originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston